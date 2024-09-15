Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 93,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 449,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in APi Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 863,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,071,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,292,140 shares of company stock worth $86,113,640 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APG stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

