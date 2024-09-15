Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $235,996,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after buying an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after buying an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

NYSE ALV opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

