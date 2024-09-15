Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in News by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on News

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.