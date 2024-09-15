Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,310,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,489,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,004,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,634,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

