Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Barclays began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,055. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 431,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,097,637. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BEN opened at $19.90 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
