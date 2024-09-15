Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,870 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

