Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

