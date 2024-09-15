Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $159.53 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $206.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

