Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $166,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $103,354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $41,114,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in United Airlines by 452.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 584,500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in United Airlines by 751.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 543,195 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

United Airlines stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

