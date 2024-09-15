Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOLV. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $273,070,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $503,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLV. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.00 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

