Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 265 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after purchasing an additional 570,912 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,839,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,058,000 after acquiring an additional 844,559 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.2 %

NTR stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

