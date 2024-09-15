Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

