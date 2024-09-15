Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in FOX by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 311,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 52,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in FOX by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 766,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 264,801 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

