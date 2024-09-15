Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,085 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in UiPath by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 245.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

