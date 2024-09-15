Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 218 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $111,715,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

