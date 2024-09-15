Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 331 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.48. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

