Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,022 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $32,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $69.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

