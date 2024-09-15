Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stake Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

RHP stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

