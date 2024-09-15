Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RHP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

