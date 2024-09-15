Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $115.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

NYSE:RHP opened at $101.49 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

