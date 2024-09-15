Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Major Shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen Sells 330,538 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Samsara Stock Up 2.5 %

IOT stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

