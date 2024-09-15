Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SAND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,874 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $8,041,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $6,771,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $6,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 935,005 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.14. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.