Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.00. Sasol shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 167,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sasol by 61.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 45,243 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 81,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Sasol by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

