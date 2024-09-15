Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,400,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,540 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

