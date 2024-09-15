Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,751,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 252,991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,627,000 after buying an additional 395,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 640,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.