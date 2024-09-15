Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

