Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,410,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $52,968,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.8 %

SEE stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.