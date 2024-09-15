Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $580,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

