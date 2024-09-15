Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Select Medical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Select Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.