Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.72. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

