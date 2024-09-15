Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Expands By 72.1%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Up 5.0 %

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

