Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Grows By 77.8%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AEBZY opened at $1.27 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.
