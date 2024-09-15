Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Grows By 77.8%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

AEBZY opened at $1.27 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

