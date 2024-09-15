Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Rises By 135.1%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) by 272.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the quarter. Everest Consolidator Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 3.94% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

