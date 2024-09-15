Short Interest in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA) Increases By 171.4%

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iris Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Free Report) by 3,491.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Iris Acquisition worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Iris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRAA opened at $10.51 on Friday. Iris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Iris Acquisition Company Profile

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

