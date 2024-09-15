Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Decreases By 18.5%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $58.94 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

