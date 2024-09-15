Short Interest in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Decreases By 36.3%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wearable Devices stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.78. Wearable Devices has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

