Short Interest in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Decreases By 21.8%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFCF opened at $10.97 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Stories

