Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 18.9%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
