Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 18.9%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 8.1 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

