Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Expands By 15.4%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

