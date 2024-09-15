Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $4.50

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSWGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,931 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 526,724 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 349,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 327,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

