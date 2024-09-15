Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $4.50

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

SBSW stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,931 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 526,724 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 349,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 327,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

