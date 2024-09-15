Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $21.14 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1,543.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,239 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ESG Planning now owns 14,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,208,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

AAPL opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.62.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

