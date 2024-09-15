Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Trimmed by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Snap-on by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $280.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

