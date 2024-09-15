Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

