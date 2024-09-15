SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.94

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 5014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 889,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.