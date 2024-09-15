SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.90% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $61,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 790,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,956,000 after purchasing an additional 781,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 134,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $110.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $832.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

