Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.