State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 277,110 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

