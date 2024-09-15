State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,467 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

First Solar Stock Down 3.0 %

FSLR opened at $228.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.