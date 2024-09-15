State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.28 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,444,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,702 shares of company stock worth $48,088,422 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

