State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,646 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,741,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $271.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $152.03 and a 1 year high of $293.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -424.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.